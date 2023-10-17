Here's Why Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Fell More Than Broader Market

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed the latest trading day at $8.21, indicating a -1.2% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 23.41% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 3.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.72%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.52. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.62.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR)

