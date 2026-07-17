Here's Why Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Fell More Than Broader Market

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed the most recent trading day at $8.10, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.4%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 2.38% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 2.6% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, down 18.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.01 per share and a revenue of $0 million, signifying shifts of -14.47% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.78, which means Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.