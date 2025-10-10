Here's Why Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Fell More Than Broader Market

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $429.54, moving -3.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.9%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.56%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.65% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 2.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.99, signifying a 8.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.41 billion, up 18.2% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.16 per share and revenue of $9.78 billion, indicating changes of +11.17% and +17.07%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.27% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.4. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.09 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 3.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.48.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

