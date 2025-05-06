Here's Why Intuitive Machines Stock Soared in April

Shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) were up in April. The company's stock gained 10.1% over the course of the month. The move came as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both had a particularly eventful month.

The company, which designs and builds spacecraft, made two major announcements that helped propel its stock higher.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Intuitive will partner with SpaceX

Earlier in the month, the company announced it had chosen SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket as the launch system that will carry its fourth lunar delivery mission (IM-4). The rocket, which launches from Florida, will carry data relay satellites critical to NASA's Near Space Network Services (NSNS) contract, an initiative from the Federal agency aimed at creating a permanent communication system on the moon.

"Lunar surface delivery and data relay satellites are central to our strategy to commercialize the Moon," said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus in the announcement. The shift to a payload of communication infrastructure shows that the company is evolving beyond one-off lunar landings toward establishing permanent lunar services.

Two additional missions will complete the satellite network that will support both NASA's lunar ambitions and commercial operations, and critically, the network will operate on a "pay-by-the-minute" model, creating a recurring revenue source for the company.

Intuitive wins a grant from the Texas Space Commission

Later in the month, Intuitive was chosen by the Texas Space Commission to receive a grant worth up to $10 million. The funding will help Intuitive develop an Earth reentry vehicle as well as an orbital lab.

The company has been developing both to help de-risk missions to the lunar surface and even to Mars. Having a single platform that is purpose-built for reentry removes the burden of designing for it in the vehicles that will actually make the trips deeper into space. The lab will also serve as a fabrication facility for biomanufacturing of advanced compounds that are only possible in a zero-gravity environment.

Recent challenges

Although Intuitive's most recent lunar mission failed -- its lunar lander tipped over on touchdown and lost power quickly -- NASA has reiterated its belief in the company's systems, and the company is continuing on undaunted. The new announcements show that Intuitive is diversifying its offerings beyond lunar landers, opening up opportunities and making it more resilient to setbacks and failures of any one platform.

While Intuitive Machines still carries a great deal of risk -- it still must prove its technology is fully capable and its business model is viable for the long term -- the company continues to demonstrate significant potential. It's an intriguing option for investors with higher risk tolerance.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intuitive Machines right now?

Before you buy stock in Intuitive Machines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intuitive Machines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $611,589!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $697,613!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 163% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.