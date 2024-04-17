Here's Why Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) closed at $5.01, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 8.2% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intuitive Machines, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, up 41.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $45 million, up 146.71% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.48 per share and a revenue of $200 million, indicating changes of +35.14% and +151.51%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Machines, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 29.73% lower. Intuitive Machines, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LUNR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR)

