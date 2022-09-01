Here's Why Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Insulet's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Insulet had debt of US$1.41b, up from US$1.26b in one year. However, it does have US$708.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$702.9m. NasdaqGS:PODD Debt to Equity History September 1st 2022

How Strong Is Insulet's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Insulet had liabilities of US$279.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.41b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$708.6m in cash and US$206.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$776.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Insulet shares are worth a very impressive total of US$17.7b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Insulet's debt to EBITDA ratio (4.5) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 1.9, suggesting high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Looking on the bright side, Insulet boosted its EBIT by a silky 60% in the last year. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Insulet can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Insulet burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

Insulet's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real negative on this analysis, as was its interest cover. But like a ballerina ending on a perfect pirouette, it has not trouble growing its EBIT. We would also note that Medical Equipment industry companies like Insulet commonly do use debt without problems. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Insulet's use of debt. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Insulet (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

