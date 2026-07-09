Here's Why ICF International's Stock Is a Great Pick for Investors Now

ICF International’s ICFI launch of an AI-powered licensing, permitting and inspections accelerator, built on Salesforce, Inc. CRM and DocuSign, Inc. DOCU, strengthens its position in the government digital modernization market. By combining agentic AI with ICFI’s federal expertise, the solution aims to automate complex workflows, improve compliance, reduce manual effort and speed implementation, helping agencies lower operating costs and deliver better citizen services. The launch also highlights ICFI’s broader strategy of offering scalable, mission-specific AI solutions through its ICF Fathom portfolio.

Salesforce is a leading provider of cloud-based customer relationship management software, while DocuSign is a global provider of cloud-based electronic signature and agreement management solutions. Both CRM and DOCU currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

ICFI's commitment to its shareholders is encouraging, as evidenced by its decision to increase its share repurchase authorization by $100 million, bringing the total authorization to $165 million. The expanded buyback program, along with continued dividend payments, reflects management's confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects. The company continues to maintain a substantial backlog, a strong business pipeline and healthy cash flow, while still allowing room for organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

Moreover, the company's ability to secure repeat business is encouraging, as ICFI's $14 million recompete contract with the California Department of Transportation extends a partnership that has lasted more than 20 years. The award strengthens revenue visibility and highlights Caltrans's continued confidence in ICFI's environmental review, permitting and compliance expertise. By helping streamline project delivery and reduce regulatory risks for statewide transportation initiatives, the contract also reinforces ICFI's strong position in the infrastructure and government services market while supporting its long-term growth strategy.

Other Factors That Make ICFI an Attractive Pick

Solid Rank: ICFI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer attractive investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICF International’s 2026 revenues is pinned at $1.9 billion, reflecting 1.5% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.01 per share, indicating a 3.55% year-over-year increase.

Robust Price Performance: A look at the company’s price trend reveals that ICFI’s shares have surged 8.4% over the past 30 days, surpassing the Zacks Government Services industry’s 0.5% growth.



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Bullish Industry Rank: The industry to which ICFI belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27 (out of 246). Such a favorable rank places it in the top 11% of Zacks Industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock’s price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group to which it belongs.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. Reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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