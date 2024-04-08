Here's Why IAC (IAC) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, IAC (IAC) closed at $51.48, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the Y had gained 0.77% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 1.16% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of IAC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.07, up 48.06% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $937.68 million, indicating a 13.52% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.99 per share and a revenue of $4.07 billion, representing changes of +40.06% and -6.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IAC. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, IAC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.