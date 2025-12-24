Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch Shiba Inu With a 10-Foot Pole

Key Points

Shiba Inu’s price movements are extremely unpredictable, with market sentiment driving the narrative.

The blockchain lacks a significant developer network.

Investors that desire greater capital appreciation have better alternatives to choose from.

The cryptocurrency market has been known to generate monster wealth for those who were lucky enough to pick the right digital assets early on. However, maximum volatility can just as quickly eliminate all those gains. This instability might be the best way to describe Shiba Inu's (CRYPTO: SHIB) journey.

The meme coin has produced life-changing returns if you timed things correctly. It trades 92% below its record from October 2021, though. Daring investors might want to buy the dip. But here are three reasons why I wouldn't touch this meme coin with a 10-foot pole.

Avoid betting on hype cycles

A quick look at Shiba Inu's historical price chart reveals multiple bursts of parabolic gains over the past five years. These spurts are short-lived, indicating how much investor excitement and boredom influence the token. The fact that the price is down so much in four years reveals a new reality of declining interest.

Those who decide to allocate capital to Shiba Inu are essentially betting that they can correctly predict changes to market sentiment. This is extremely difficult to do even with predictable blue chip stocks. It's impossible with a meme token like Shiba Inu. The best way to win this game is not to play.

Where are all the developers?

According to venture firm Electric Capital, Shiba Inu is not on the list of the top 100 cryptocurrencies when it comes to developer activity. That's not surprising, as meme tokens probably aren't drawing the attention of computer scientists and software engineers who can take their talents elsewhere.

Shiba Inu isn't sitting on its hands. The developer community introduced a metaverse, decentralized exchange, and layer-2 scaling solution. However, I view these as nothing more than hollow projects that aim to increase the legitimacy of Shiba Inu. There are other, more developed blockchain networks that users can choose if they're interested in these kinds of activities.

Looking out over the next five or 10 years, Shiba Inu isn't likely to introduce real-world utility. Having a strong use case is essential if the token wants to remain relevant over a long period of time. But it's best to temper expectations.

There are better assets to satisfy investors' risk appetites

It makes sense why investors want to put money to work in cryptocurrencies. The chance to score huge returns can have a profound impact on your portfolio. The risk is hard to ignore, though.

There are safer alternatives to focus on. Consider growth stocks to provide the potential for capital appreciation. These can come from high-quality companies.

And in the world of digital assets, Bitcoin is the smartest choice.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.