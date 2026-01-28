Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch Peloton Stock With a 10-Foot Pole in 2026

Key Points

Peloton is in a new phase of its life cycle, one characterized by stabilization instead of growth.

The company’s products and services are failing to attract new customers.

Despite management’s best efforts and the stock’s cheap valuation, this looks like a value trap.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive ›

It's been a truly remarkable fall for the once esteemed Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). The company's market cap was approaching the $50 billion mark about five years ago, in January 2021. Today, shares trade 97% below their peak, and the market cap is now $2.4 billion.

While Peloton is making some progress, most notably around getting in better financial shape, it's still not worthy of investment consideration. Here's why I wouldn't touch this fitness stock with a 10-foot pole in 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Peloton has transitioned from growth to stabilization

The days of Peloton's monster growth seem like ancient history. But that hasn't discouraged the management team from right-sizing the company's operations, with $100 million in annualized cost cuts planned for fiscal 2026. This has helped the business report positive net income in two straight quarters, with an improved outlook.

"We are raising our full-year fiscal 2026 minimum free cash flow target by $50 million to at least $250 million, reflecting the benefit of lower tariffs, both from lower rates and later-than-expected implementation timing, and our progress on realizing indirect cost savings sooner," CFO Liz Coddington said on the Q1 2026 earnings call.

It also helps that Peloton's business now rakes in about three-fourths of its revenue from subscriptions. While the leadership team might support this shift away from hardware, investors should be more critical. That's because company revenue continues to fall, while the number of connected-fitness hardware and digital app subscriptions declines.

In other words, Peloton becoming more of a subscription and software enterprise was not its choice. Instead, it happened due to customers losing interest in its expensive at-home equipment.

Apple, which at a high level operates a similar business model of combining hardware and software to create its own ecosystem, would experience the same thing. If sales for iPhones and other products suddenly tanked, the company's gross margin would likely surge because of more revenue coming from its lucrative services division.

However, the trend of falling hardware demand would be viewed very negatively by investors, as it's a sign that the brand image is tanking and the economic moat is eroding. Peloton should be viewed this way.

The stock is cheap for a reason

Despite strategies to broaden distribution, boost product innovation, expand content offerings, and integrate artificial intelligence, Peloton is a shrinking business. The excuse of being in a post-pandemic hangover is no longer valid. Demand from customers has been disappointing.

For what it's worth, the stock is cheap. But Peloton's best days appear to be behind it. This is a classic value trap.

Should you buy stock in Peloton Interactive right now?

Before you buy stock in Peloton Interactive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Peloton Interactive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 28, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.