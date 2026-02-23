Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch Moderna With a 10‑Foot Pole Until Its Next Growth Engine Is Clear

Key Points

Moderna helped to rapidly create vaccines for COVID-19, leading to a financial windfall.

But those vaccine sales have waned, and so has the company's top line.

There are opportunities ahead for Moderna, but they're all conjecture until regulatory approval.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna ›

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) became a household name during the coronavirus pandemic. There's a good reason for that: Its mRNA technology enabled the rapid development of a vaccine. The financial benefit of that success for Moderna was huge, but what comes next?

Moderna hits a home run

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was a global event and a material shock to the world's healthcare system. Moderna used its mRNA technology to help develop a vaccine in record time. The company's reward was a massive revenue spike, with its sales jumping from roughly $60 million in 2020 to over $19 billion in 2023.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

For a biotech developing novel medicines, this revenue advance was highly beneficial. It pushed Moderna's cash hoard up from $1.1 billion to over $10 billion. That's money that the company has been able to invest in the development of new products.

There's just one problem. COVID-related revenue has been declining, with sales now down to $1.9 billion. And management is burning through its savings, which are now down to roughly $5.8 billion. To be fair, that's still a lot of money, but so far there's little to show for the billions that have been spent. So there's no reason to expect a material turnaround in the biotech's financial performance.

There are sparks, but no fire

Moderna hasn't been throwing money away. It has an influenza vaccine now being examined by the Food and Drug Administration. After originally refusing to look at the vaccine, which was a major setback for the company, the FDA has changed course and is now considering it with enough lead time that the vaccine could be approved before the next flu season.

Moderna is also working with pharmaceutical giant Merck on a melanoma therapy. Results of trials look exciting, but the therapy is still in the testing phase. The concept of what amounts to individualized cancer care is a huge opportunity, but it could be some time before it hits the market.

What's next for Moderna?

The reason to be cautious about Moderna is that, following its major success with COVID, it has yet to launch a major new product. Until it does, its spending will remain elevated, and its revenue isn't likely to grow materially. Conservative investors should probably wait until the company actually gets a new product over the finish line before buying the stock.

Should you buy stock in Moderna right now?

Before you buy stock in Moderna, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Moderna wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Merck and Moderna. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.