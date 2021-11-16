Here's Why I Think United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Is An Interesting Stock

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is United Parcel Service Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, United Parcel Service has grown EPS by 5.8% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. United Parcel Service maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 18% to US$94b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:UPS Earnings and Revenue History November 16th 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for United Parcel Service?

Are United Parcel Service Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We note that United Parcel Service insiders spent US$177k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Wayne Hewett who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$100k, paying US$160 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that United Parcel Service insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$144m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Carol Tome, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, like United Parcel Service, the median CEO pay is around US$11m.

The United Parcel Service CEO received total compensation of just US$4.4m in the year to . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add United Parcel Service To Your Watchlist?

One positive for United Parcel Service is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for United Parcel Service (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

The good news is that United Parcel Service is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

