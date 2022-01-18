Here's Why I Think TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

TransUnion's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Like a falcon taking flight, TransUnion's EPS soared from US$1.71 to US$2.46, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 44%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that TransUnion is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.0 percentage points to 25%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:TRU Earnings and Revenue History January 18th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of TransUnion's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are TransUnion Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$21b company like TransUnion. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. To be specific, they have US$34m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like TransUnion, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$11m.

The TransUnion CEO received US$8.6m in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add TransUnion To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about TransUnion's strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. Each to their own, but I think all this makes TransUnion look rather interesting indeed. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with TransUnion .

Although TransUnion certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

