Here's Why I Think Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Teradyne's Improving Profits

In the last three years Teradyne's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, Teradyne's EPS soared from US$4.31 to US$6.05, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 40%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Teradyne is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.9 percentage points to 32%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:TER Earnings and Revenue History December 27th 2021

Are Teradyne Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$27b company like Teradyne. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$54m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Does Teradyne Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Teradyne's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Teradyne .

