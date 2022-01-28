Here's Why I Think SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

SmartFinancial's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. SmartFinancial managed to grow EPS by 12% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that SmartFinancial's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note SmartFinancial's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 26% to US$136m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:SMBK Earnings and Revenue History January 28th 2022

Are SmartFinancial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own SmartFinancial shares worth a considerable sum. With a whopping US$68m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 15% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like SmartFinancial with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.7m.

The SmartFinancial CEO received total compensation of just US$809k in the year to . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Does SmartFinancial Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, SmartFinancial is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Earnings growth might be the main game for SmartFinancial, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for SmartFinancial that you need to be mindful of.

