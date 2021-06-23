Here's Why I Think Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Is An Interesting Stock

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Sierra Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Sierra Bancorp has grown EPS by 19% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Sierra Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Sierra Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to US$129m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:BSRR Earnings and Revenue History June 23rd 2021

Are Sierra Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

In the last year insider at Sierra Bancorp were both selling and buying shares; but happily, as a group they spent US$112k more on stock, than they netted from selling it. On balance, that's a good sign. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Susan Abundis for US$48k worth of shares, at about US$24.07 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Sierra Bancorp insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$39m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 9.7% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Sierra Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Sierra Bancorp's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more, shares in the company. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Sierra Bancorp , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

