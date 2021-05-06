Here's Why I Think Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENE.A) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENE.A), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Seneca Foods's Improving Profits

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is therefore awe-striking that Seneca Foods's EPS went from US$2.23 to US$14.47 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Seneca Foods is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.4 percentage points to 9.4%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:SENE.A Earnings and Revenue History May 6th 2021

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Seneca Foods Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Seneca Foods shares worth a considerable sum. With a whopping US$81m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 19% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, like Seneca Foods, the median CEO pay is around US$1.7m.

The Seneca Foods CEO received total compensation of just US$435k in the year to . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Seneca Foods Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Seneca Foods's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Seneca Foods certainly ticks a few of my boxes, so I think it's probably well worth further consideration. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Seneca Foods has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

