Here's Why I Think PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Is An Interesting Stock

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

PulteGroup's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Who among us would not applaud PulteGroup's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 47%, compound, over the last three years? That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of PulteGroup's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. PulteGroup shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 14% to 17%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:PHM Earnings and Revenue History June 9th 2021

Are PulteGroup Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$15b company like PulteGroup. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. With a whopping US$91m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is PulteGroup Worth Keeping An Eye On?

PulteGroup's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind PulteGroup is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Even so, be aware that PulteGroup is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

