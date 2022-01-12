Here's Why I Think PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

PRA Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, PRA Group has grown EPS by 10% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of PRA Group's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. The good news is that PRA Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.1 percentage points to 34%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:PRAA Earnings and Revenue History January 12th 2022

Are PRA Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own PRA Group shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$35m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 1.6% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is PRA Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for PRA Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for PRA Group that you should be aware of.

