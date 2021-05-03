Here's Why I Think Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is Penns Woods Bancorp Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Over the last three years, Penns Woods Bancorp has grown EPS by 15% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Penns Woods Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Penns Woods Bancorp reported flat revenue and EBIT margins over the last year. That's not a major concern but nor does it point to the long term growth we like to see.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:PWOD Earnings and Revenue History May 3rd 2021

Penns Woods Bancorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$169m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Penns Woods Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Despite -US$166k worth of sales, Penns Woods Bancorp insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending US$727k on purchases in the last twelve months. On balance, to me, this signals their optimism. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director William Edwards who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$221k, paying US$22.50 per share.

Is Penns Woods Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Penns Woods Bancorp is a growing business, which is what I like to see. While some companies are struggling to grow EPS, Penns Woods Bancorp seems free from that morose affliction. The cherry on top is the insider share purchases, which provide an extra impetus to keep and eye on this stock, at the very least. If you think Penns Woods Bancorp might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

The good news is that Penns Woods Bancorp is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

