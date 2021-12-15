Here's Why I Think PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Is An Interesting Stock

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

PCSB Financial's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, PCSB Financial has grown EPS by 29% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of PCSB Financial's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note PCSB Financial's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to US$52m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:PCSB Earnings and Revenue History December 15th 2021

Since PCSB Financial is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$273m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are PCSB Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that PCSB Financial insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$16m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 5.8% of the company; visible skin in the game.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, like PCSB Financial, the median CEO pay is around US$1.1m.

The PCSB Financial CEO received US$910k in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add PCSB Financial To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about PCSB Financial's strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. Each to their own, but I think all this makes PCSB Financial look rather interesting indeed. Now, you could try to make up your mind on PCSB Financial by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Although PCSB Financial certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

