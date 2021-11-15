Here's Why I Think PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

PCB Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that PCB Bancorp has managed to grow EPS by 18% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of PCB Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. PCB Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 53% to US$94m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:PCB Earnings and Revenue History November 15th 2021

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for PCB Bancorp.

Are PCB Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Any way you look at it PCB Bancorp shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$603k to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that lady luck will grace this business. We also note that it was the Independent Chairman of the Board, Sang Lee, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$139k for shares at about US$11.85 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for PCB Bancorp bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. With a whopping US$59m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 17% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Henry Kim, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like PCB Bancorp with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.7m.

The CEO of PCB Bancorp only received US$550k in total compensation for the year ending . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is PCB Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, PCB Bancorp's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for PCB Bancorp (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of PCB Bancorp, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

