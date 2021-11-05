Here's Why I Think Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Pathfinder Bancorp Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Pathfinder Bancorp has grown EPS by 18% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Pathfinder Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Pathfinder Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 22% to US$40m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:PBHC Earnings and Revenue History November 5th 2021

Pathfinder Bancorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$102m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Pathfinder Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

One positive for Pathfinder Bancorp, is that company insiders paid US$46k for shares in the last year. While this isn't much, we also note an absence of sales. It is also worth noting that it was Senior VP & CFO Walter Rusnak who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$17k, paying US$16.50 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Pathfinder Bancorp is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$17m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 17% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Pathfinder Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Pathfinder Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Pathfinder Bancorp .

The good news is that Pathfinder Bancorp is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

