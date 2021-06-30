Here's Why I Think NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is NovoCure Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, NovoCure has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, NovoCure's EPS soared from US$0.09 to US$0.12, in just one year. That's a commendable gain of 28%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that NovoCure is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.9 percentage points to 6.5%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:NVCR Earnings and Revenue History June 30th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of NovoCure's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are NovoCure Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$23b company like NovoCure. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$3.3b. Coming in at 14% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Very encouraging.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like NovoCure, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$11m.

NovoCure offered total compensation worth US$9.0m to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does NovoCure Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, NovoCure's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. Each to their own, but I think all this makes NovoCure look rather interesting indeed. Still, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with NovoCure (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

You can invest in any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

