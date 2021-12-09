Here's Why I Think NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is NexPoint Real Estate Finance Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. It is therefore awe-striking that NexPoint Real Estate Finance's EPS went from US$0.34 to US$1.70 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that NexPoint Real Estate Finance's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note NexPoint Real Estate Finance's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 368% to US$102m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:NREF Earnings and Revenue History December 9th 2021

Are NexPoint Real Estate Finance Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Like a sturdy phalanx NexPoint Real Estate Finance insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Director, Catherine Wood, paid US$56k to buy shares at an average price of US$18.56.

It's reassuring that NexPoint Real Estate Finance insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. For companies with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, like NexPoint Real Estate Finance, the median CEO pay is around US$1.7m.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance offered total compensation worth US$1.2m to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does NexPoint Real Estate Finance Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

NexPoint Real Estate Finance's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. Better yet, we can observe insider buying and the chief executive pay looks reasonable. The strong EPS growth suggests NexPoint Real Estate Finance may be at an inflection point. If so, then it the potential for further gains probably merit a spot on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with NexPoint Real Estate Finance (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

