Here's Why I Think Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) Is An Interesting Stock

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is Mechanical Technology Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Who among us would not applaud Mechanical Technology's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 47%, compound, over the last three years? That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Mechanical Technology's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. The good news is that Mechanical Technology is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 11.8 percentage points to 16%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:MKTY Earnings and Revenue History April 26th 2021

Mechanical Technology isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$83m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Mechanical Technology Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I always like to check up on CEO compensation, because I think that reasonable pay levels, around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Mechanical Technology with market caps under US$200m is about US$516k.

The CEO of Mechanical Technology only received US$114k in total compensation for the year ending . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Mechanical Technology To Your Watchlist?

Mechanical Technology's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. Such fast EPS growth makes me wonder if the business has hit an inflection point (and I mean the good kind.) At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. While I couldn't be sure without a deeper dive, it does seem that Mechanical Technology has the hallmarks of a quality business; and that would make it well worth watching. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Mechanical Technology (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Although Mechanical Technology certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

