Here's Why I Think Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Legacy Housing's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. It's good to see that Legacy Housing's EPS have grown from US$1.26 to US$1.57 over twelve months. That's a 25% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Legacy Housing's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. The good news is that Legacy Housing is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.6 percentage points to 27%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:LEGH Earnings and Revenue History June 18th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Legacy Housing's forecast profits?

Are Legacy Housing Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Personally, I like to see high insider ownership of a company, since it suggests that it will be managed in the interests of shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Legacy Housing insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 52% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes me think they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - something I like to see. And their holding is extremely valuable at the current share price, totalling US$230m. That means they have plenty of their own capital riding on the performance of the business!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Legacy Housing with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.7m.

The CEO of Legacy Housing was paid just US$47k in total compensation for the year ending . You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Legacy Housing To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Legacy Housing is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Earnings growth might be the main game for Legacy Housing, but the fun does not stop there. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. Even so, be aware that Legacy Housing is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Although Legacy Housing certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

