Here's Why I Think KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is KeyCorp Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that KeyCorp has managed to grow EPS by 22% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of KeyCorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note KeyCorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 37% to US$7.6b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:KEY Earnings and Revenue History October 23rd 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for KeyCorp?

Are KeyCorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$22b company like KeyCorp. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$123m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, like KeyCorp, the median CEO pay is around US$11m.

The KeyCorp CEO received US$5.9m in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does KeyCorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that KeyCorp has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the takeaway for me is that KeyCorp is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for KeyCorp (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

Although KeyCorp certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

