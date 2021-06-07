Here's Why I Think JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is JPMorgan Chase Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, JPMorgan Chase's EPS has grown 21% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of JPMorgan Chase's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note JPMorgan Chase's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 16% to US$118b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:JPM Earnings and Revenue History June 7th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of JPMorgan Chase's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are JPMorgan Chase Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Like a sturdy phalanx JPMorgan Chase insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But my excitement comes from the US$101k that Independent Director Mellody Hobson spent buying shares (at an average price of about US$153).

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for JPMorgan Chase is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$3.9b. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is JPMorgan Chase Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that JPMorgan Chase has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with JPMorgan Chase , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

The good news is that JPMorgan Chase is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

