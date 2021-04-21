Here's Why I Think Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Is An Interesting Stock

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Independent Bank's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Independent Bank has grown EPS by 39% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Independent Bank's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Independent Bank's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to US$192m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:IBCP Earnings and Revenue History April 21st 2021

Are Independent Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

In the last year insider at Independent Bank were both selling and buying shares; but happily, as a group they spent US$76k more on stock, than they netted from selling it. On balance, that's a good sign. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Christina Keller for US$24k worth of shares, at about US$16.17 per share.

It's reassuring that Independent Bank insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. I refer to the very reasonable level of CEO pay. For companies with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, like Independent Bank, the median CEO pay is around US$1.6m.

Independent Bank offered total compensation worth US$1.3m to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Independent Bank Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Independent Bank's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The company can also boast of insider buying, and reasonable remuneration for the CEO. It could be that Independent Bank is at an inflection point, given the EPS growth. If so, then it the potential for further gains probably merit a spot on your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Independent Bank is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

