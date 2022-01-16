Here's Why I Think Home Bancshares (Conway AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Home Bancshares (Conway AR) (NYSE:HOMB). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Home Bancshares (Conway AR)'s Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Home Bancshares (Conway AR) managed to grow EPS by 11% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Home Bancshares (Conway AR)'s revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Home Bancshares (Conway AR)'s EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 35% to US$743m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:HOMB Earnings and Revenue History January 16th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Home Bancshares (Conway AR)'s future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Home Bancshares (Conway AR) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Despite -US$350k worth of sales, Home Bancshares (Conway AR) insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending US$646k on purchases in the last twelve months. On balance, to me, this signals their optimism. It is also worth noting that it was Co-Founder John Allison who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$240k, paying US$23.98 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Home Bancshares (Conway AR) bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$332m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Home Bancshares (Conway AR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Home Bancshares (Conway AR) is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Of course, just because Home Bancshares (Conway AR) is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Home Bancshares (Conway AR) isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

