Here's Why I Think Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Is An Interesting Stock

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Home Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Home Bancorp grew its EPS by 16% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Home Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Home Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 18% to US$106m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:HBCP Earnings and Revenue History June 13th 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Home Bancorp?

Are Home Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

For the sake of balance, I do note Home Bancorp insiders sold -US$39k worth of shares last year. But this is outweighed by the Director Ann Trappey who spent US$118k buying shares, at an average price of around around US$29.26.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Home Bancorp insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$22m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 6.6% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, John Bordelon, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Home Bancorp with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.7m.

The Home Bancorp CEO received US$890k in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Home Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Home Bancorp is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Home Bancorp (including 1 which is concerning) .

