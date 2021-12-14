Here's Why I Think Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Haverty Furniture Companies Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Haverty Furniture Companies's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Haverty Furniture Companies's EPS shot from US$2.10 to US$5.16, over the last year. You don't see 146% year-on-year growth like that, very often. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Haverty Furniture Companies shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 3.1% to 11%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:HVT Earnings and Revenue History December 14th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Haverty Furniture Companies's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Haverty Furniture Companies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Haverty Furniture Companies shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$44m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 7.9% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Haverty Furniture Companies Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Haverty Furniture Companies's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind Haverty Furniture Companies is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Even so, be aware that Haverty Furniture Companies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

