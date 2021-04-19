Here's Why I Think Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Goldman Sachs Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Who among us would not applaud Goldman Sachs Group's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 56%, compound, over the last three years? While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Goldman Sachs Group's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Goldman Sachs Group's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 48% to US$51b. That's a real positive.

NYSE:GS Earnings and Revenue History April 19th 2021

Are Goldman Sachs Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Goldman Sachs Group has a market capitalization of US$127b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$588m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Goldman Sachs Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Goldman Sachs Group's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind Goldman Sachs Group is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

Although Goldman Sachs Group certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

