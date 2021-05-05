Here's Why I Think Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Is An Interesting Stock

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Glen Burnie Bancorp Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. It certainly is nice to see that Glen Burnie Bancorp has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Glen Burnie Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. It seems Glen Burnie Bancorp is pretty stable, since revenue and EBIT margins are pretty flat year on year. That's not a major concern but nor does it point to the long term growth we like to see.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:GLBZ Earnings and Revenue History May 5th 2021

Since Glen Burnie Bancorp is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$35m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Glen Burnie Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, I think it worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalizations under US$200m, like Glen Burnie Bancorp, the median CEO pay is around US$522k.

Glen Burnie Bancorp offered total compensation worth US$386k to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is Glen Burnie Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Glen Burnie Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With swiftly growing earnings, it probably has its best days ahead, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. So I'd argue this is the kind of stock worth watching, even if it isn't great value today. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Glen Burnie Bancorp has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

