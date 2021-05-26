Here's Why I Think General Motors (NYSE:GM) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like General Motors (NYSE:GM). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is General Motors Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, General Motors's EPS has grown 31% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of General Motors's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Unfortunately, General Motors's revenue dropped 9.5% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 5.1% to 8.9%. That's not ideal.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:GM Earnings and Revenue History May 26th 2021

Are General Motors Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The first bit of good news is that no General Motors insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. Even better, though, is that the , Julian Blissett, bought a whopping US$242k worth of shares, paying about US$26.00 per share, on average. To me that means at least one insider thinks that the company is doing well - and they are backing that view with cash.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for General Motors bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$124m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does General Motors Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, General Motors's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for General Motors that you should be aware of.

