Here's Why I Think First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Is An Interesting Stock

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

First United's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Who among us would not applaud First United's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 45%, compound, over the last three years? Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that First United's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note First United's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to US$66m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:FUNC Earnings and Revenue History June 2nd 2021

Since First United is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$121m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are First United Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

While First United insiders did net -US$8.1 selling stock over the last year, they invested US$216k, a much higher figure. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. It is also worth noting that it was John McCullough who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$70k, paying US$11.81 per share.

Should You Add First United To Your Watchlist?

First United's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put First United on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with First United .

