Here's Why I Think FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

FFBW's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, FFBW has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, FFBW's EPS soared from US$0.21 to US$0.26, in just one year. That's a commendable gain of 25%.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that FFBW's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. FFBW maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 9.0% to US$10m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:FFBW Earnings and Revenue History April 16th 2021

FFBW isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$78m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are FFBW Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

One positive for FFBW, is that company insiders paid US$45k for shares in the last year. While this isn't much, we also note an absence of sales. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Christine Specht for US$12k worth of shares, at about US$8.28 per share.

I do like that insiders have been buying shares in FFBW, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like FFBW with market caps under US$200m is about US$543k.

FFBW offered total compensation worth US$332k to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does FFBW Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that FFBW has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. But wait, it gets better. We have seen insider buying and the executive pay seems on the modest side of things. On balance the message seems to be that this stock is worth looking at, at least for a while. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for FFBW that you need to take into consideration.

