Here's Why I Think FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Is An Interesting Stock

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in FedEx (NYSE:FDX). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is FedEx Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, FedEx's EPS shot from US$6.82 to US$19.15, over the last year. Year on year growth of 181% is certainly a sight to behold.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that FedEx is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.3 percentage points to 9.1%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:FDX Earnings and Revenue History October 15th 2021

Are FedEx Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$60b company like FedEx. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$4.6b. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does FedEx Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

FedEx's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering FedEx for a spot on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for FedEx you should be aware of.

