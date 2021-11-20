Here's Why I Think eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is eXp World Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, eXp World Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, eXp World Holdings's EPS shot from US$0.18 to US$0.50, over the last year. You don't see 177% year-on-year growth like that, very often. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note eXp World Holdings's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 126% to US$3.3b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGM:EXPI Earnings and Revenue History November 20th 2021

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for eXp World Holdings.

Are eXp World Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Personally, I like to see high insider ownership of a company, since it suggests that it will be managed in the interests of shareholders. So we're pleased to report that eXp World Holdings insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 54% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a whopping US$3.2b. Now that's what I call some serious skin in the game!

Does eXp World Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

eXp World Holdings's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering eXp World Holdings for a spot on your watchlist. Even so, be aware that eXp World Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

