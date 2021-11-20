Here's Why I Think Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Emclaire Financial Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Emclaire Financial has grown EPS by 22% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Emclaire Financial's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Emclaire Financial maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to US$35m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:EMCF Earnings and Revenue History November 20th 2021

Emclaire Financial isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$80m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Emclaire Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While Emclaire Financial insiders did net -US$34k selling stock over the last year, they invested US$783k, a much higher figure. On balance, to me, this signals their optimism. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Nicholas Varischetti who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$594k, paying US$27.30 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Emclaire Financial insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$16m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 20% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Emclaire Financial Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Emclaire Financial's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more, shares in the company. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Emclaire Financial that you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Emclaire Financial, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

