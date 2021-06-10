Here's Why I Think Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGIC.A) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGIC.A). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Donegal Group's Improving Profits

In the last three years Donegal Group's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Donegal Group's EPS shot from US$0.97 to US$2.01, over the last year. Year on year growth of 107% is certainly a sight to behold.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. This approach makes Donegal Group look pretty good, on balance; although revenue is flattish, EBIT margins improved from 4.3% to 9.5% in the last year. That's something to smile about.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:DGIC.A Earnings and Revenue History June 10th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Donegal Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Donegal Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

For the sake of balance, I do note Donegal Group insiders sold -US$1.3k worth of shares last year. But that is far less than the large US$56k share acquisition by Independent Director Jack Hess.

It's reassuring that Donegal Group insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Donegal Group with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.7m.

The Donegal Group CEO received US$1.3m in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Donegal Group To Your Watchlist?

Donegal Group's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. The company can also boast of insider buying, and reasonable remuneration for the CEO. The strong EPS growth suggests Donegal Group may be at an inflection point. For those chasing fast growth, then, I'd suggest to stock merits monitoring. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Donegal Group (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

