Here's Why I Think Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Digital Realty Trust Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Digital Realty Trust's EPS has grown 20% each year, compound, over three years. As a result, we can understand why the stock trades on a high multiple of trailing twelve month earnings.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Digital Realty Trust shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 16% to 18%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:DLR Earnings and Revenue History January 18th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Digital Realty Trust's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Digital Realty Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$45b company like Digital Realty Trust. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping US$58m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is Digital Realty Trust Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Digital Realty Trust's strong EPS growth. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Digital Realty Trust (1 is potentially serious!) that we have uncovered.

Although Digital Realty Trust certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

