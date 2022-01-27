Here's Why I Think Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Diamond Hill Investment Group Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Diamond Hill Investment Group grew its EPS by 13% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Diamond Hill Investment Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 37% to US$174m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:DHIL Earnings and Revenue History January 27th 2022

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Diamond Hill Investment Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While Diamond Hill Investment Group insiders did net -US$266k selling stock over the last year, they invested US$513k, a much higher figure. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. It is also worth noting that it was Chairman of the Board & Lead Independent Director James Laird who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$290k, paying US$145 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Diamond Hill Investment Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$20m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 3.5% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Diamond Hill Investment Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Diamond Hill Investment Group is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Diamond Hill Investment Group (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Diamond Hill Investment Group isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

