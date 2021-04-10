Here's Why I Think Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Is An Interesting Stock

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Colony Bankcorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Colony Bankcorp grew its EPS by 12% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of Colony Bankcorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Colony Bankcorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to US$73m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGM:CBAN Earnings and Revenue History April 10th 2021

Since Colony Bankcorp is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$145m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Colony Bankcorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Any way you look at it Colony Bankcorp shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$315k to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that lady luck will grace this business. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Vice President and West Regional Banking Executive Officer M. Edward Hoyle for US$58k worth of shares, at about US$13.17 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Colony Bankcorp bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have US$25m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 17% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, T. Fountain is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Colony Bankcorp with market caps under US$200m is about US$511k.

Colony Bankcorp offered total compensation worth US$384k to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Colony Bankcorp To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Colony Bankcorp is a growing business, which is what I like to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Colony Bankcorp (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

