Here's Why I Think Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Citizens Community Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Citizens Community Bancorp has grown EPS by 51% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Citizens Community Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Citizens Community Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 10% to US$65m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGM:CZWI Earnings and Revenue History October 15th 2021

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Are Citizens Community Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Any way you look at it Citizens Community Bancorp shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$336k to buy stock, over the last year. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. It is also worth noting that it was Executive VP James Broucek who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$25k, paying US$13.97 per share.

Does Citizens Community Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Citizens Community Bancorp's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Citizens Community Bancorp on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Citizens Community Bancorp (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Citizens Community Bancorp isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

