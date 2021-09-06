Here's Why I Think Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Is An Interesting Stock

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Cambridge Bancorp Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Cambridge Bancorp's EPS has grown 21% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Cambridge Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Cambridge Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 55% to US$176m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:CATC Earnings and Revenue History September 6th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Cambridge Bancorp's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Cambridge Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Cambridge Bancorp insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$18m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 3.1% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Cambridge Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Cambridge Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Cambridge Bancorp that you should be aware of.

Although Cambridge Bancorp certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

