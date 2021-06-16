Here's Why I Think CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like CACI International (NYSE:CACI). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is CACI International Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Over the last three years, CACI International has grown EPS by 11% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note CACI International's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.7% to US$6.0b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:CACI Earnings and Revenue History June 16th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of CACI International's forecast profits?

Are CACI International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$6.3b company like CACI International. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping US$74m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Should You Add CACI International To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of CACI International is that it is growing profits. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for CACI International (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Although CACI International certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

