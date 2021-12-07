Here's Why I Think Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Is An Interesting Stock

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals managed to grow EPS by 4.5% per year, over three years. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 10.6 percentage points to 13%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:AMPH Earnings and Revenue History December 7th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares worth a considerable sum. With a whopping US$86m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That holding amounts to 8.7% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential, and aligned, owners of the business.

Does Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is a growing business, which is what I like to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

