Here's Why I Think American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

American Water Works Company's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that American Water Works Company has managed to grow EPS by 18% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note American Water Works Company's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 4.6% to US$3.8b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:AWK Earnings and Revenue History April 30th 2021

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future American Water Works Company EPS 100% free.

Are American Water Works Company Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Over the last 12 months American Water Works Company insiders spent US$153k more buying shares than they received from selling them. On balance, that's a good sign. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Lloyd Yates, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$232k for shares at about US$116 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for American Water Works Company is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$54m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Walter Lynch is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like American Water Works Company, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$11m.

The American Water Works Company CEO received US$5.7m in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does American Water Works Company Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about American Water Works Company's strong EPS growth. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more, shares in the company. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for American Water Works Company you should know about.

